Southern Indiana plays Western Illinois following Harrison’s 26-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-10, 2-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-10, 2-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Western Illinois after Damoni Harrison scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-73 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 2-5 in OVC play. Western Illinois is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging four points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

Sean Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.