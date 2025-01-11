Southern Indiana plays Little Rock on 4-game road slide

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-7, 2-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-7, 2-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Little Rock looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. Little Rock is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Little Rock is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The Trojans and Screaming Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Trojans.

Jayland Randall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

