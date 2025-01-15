Southern Indiana hosts Futrell and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (8-9, 3-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-10, 1-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (8-9, 3-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-10, 1-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Southern Indiana after Anias Futrell scored 26 points in Lindenwood’s 82-81 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 3-3 in conference matchups. Lindenwood has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Screaming Eagles.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.