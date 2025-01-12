Southern Indiana faces Little Rock, aims to end 4-game slide

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-7, 2-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-7, 2-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana comes into the matchup with Little Rock after losing four straight games.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. Little Rock allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is eighth in the OVC giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Little Rock’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana scores 5.8 more points per game (74.7) than Little Rock allows to opponents (68.9).

The Trojans and Screaming Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

Jayland Randall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.