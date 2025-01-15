Southern Illinois visits Missouri State following Hensley’s 30-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-11, 1-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-10, 0-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-11, 1-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-10, 0-6 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Missouri State after Jarrett Hensley scored 30 points in Southern Illinois’ 88-78 overtime victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Missouri State ranks eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Michael Osei-Bonsu leads the Bears with 7.1 boards.

The Salukis are 1-5 in MVC play. Southern Illinois gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Missouri State averages 71.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 76.4 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.