Southern Illinois hosts Murray State following Poock’s 25-point game

Murray State Racers (7-3, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-8, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Southern Illinois after Halli Poock scored 25 points in Murray State’s 91-80 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis have gone 1-3 in home games. Southern Illinois is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Racers have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 31st in college basketball averaging 11.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.6% from deep. Poock leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State scores 19.8 more points per game (90.2) than Southern Illinois gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Salukis and Racers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella Palmqvist is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 7.2 points.

Poock is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Racers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

