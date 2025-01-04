Southern Illinois faces Illinois State on 3-game slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-5, 1-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-5, 1-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois heads into the matchup against Illinois State after losing three straight games.

The Redbirds are 5-2 in home games. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 4.3.

The Salukis are 0-3 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Illinois State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 72.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.0 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is shooting 62.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Redbirds.

Kennard Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.