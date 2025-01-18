Southern Illinois defeats Northern Iowa 73-49

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis’ 24 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Northern Iowa 73-49 on Saturday night. Davis had…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kennard Davis’ 24 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Northern Iowa 73-49 on Saturday night.

Davis had 10 rebounds for the Salukis (8-11, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ali Abdou Dibba scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Damien Mayo Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Tytan Anderson led the Panthers (11-8, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with nine points and two steals. Max Weisbrod added nine points for Northern Iowa. Trey Campbell also recorded nine points.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 19:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-15 at halftime, with Davis racking up 10 points. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 59-32 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Davis scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Southern Illinois’ next game is Wednesday against Murray State at home, and Northern Iowa hosts Missouri State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

