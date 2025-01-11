Southern hosts McEvans and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (4-12, 2-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (4-12, 2-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Southern after Cheyenne McEvans scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 62-54 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is sixth in the SWAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Hendrix averaging 4.8.

Southern averages 56.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 73.1 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Jaguars.

McEvans is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

