Southern hosts Grambling following Warmsley’s 26-point game

Grambling Tigers (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-12, 3-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Southern after Kahia Warmsley scored 26 points in Grambling’s 78-64 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-0 at home. Southern has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks seventh in college basketball with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Phillip averaging 7.4.

Southern’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Jaguars and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.8 points for the Jaguars.

Douthshine Prien is averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

