Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman following Freeman’s 26-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-8, 3-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Southern after Brayon Freeman scored 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 65-59 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-0 at home. Southern averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

Southern averages 77.1 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 73.1 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is averaging 9.7 points for the Jaguars.

Freeman is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

