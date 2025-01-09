Southern and Bethune-Cookman meet in conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (3-12, 1-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (3-12, 1-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Asianae Nicholson and Bethune-Cookman visit Aniya Gourdine and Southern on Thursday.

The Jaguars have gone 2-0 at home. Southern is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern averages 55.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 65.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.9 points for the Jaguars.

Janessa Kelley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.