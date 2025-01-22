Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood (MO) following Williams’ 22-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-13, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (10-7, 6-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-13, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (10-7, 6-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Lindenwood (MO) after Ainaya Williams scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 79-66 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions have gone 7-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fourth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Redhawks are 2-6 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

Lindenwood (MO) scores 66.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.2 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redhawks. Skylar Barnes is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

