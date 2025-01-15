Southeast Missouri State visits Larry and Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-12, 2-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-12, 2-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-5, 4-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces Southeast Missouri State after Chloe Larry scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 74-58 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is the OVC leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anna Walker averaging 2.5.

The Redhawks are 2-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 63.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 63.1 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Zoe Best averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

