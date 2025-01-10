Southeast Missouri State takes on Morehead State, looks for 7th straight home win

Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Morehead State aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Redhawks are 7-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 4-1 in conference play. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks.

Kade Ruegsegger averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.