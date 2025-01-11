Southeast Missouri State takes on conference rival Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Tedrick Washington Jr. and Southeast Missouri State host Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State in OVC play.

The Redhawks are 7-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is second in the OVC in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Jalen Breazeale averaging 2.5.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.5% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks.

Breazeale is averaging 6.6 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.