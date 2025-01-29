Southeast Missouri State hosts UT Martin following Salaridze’s 29-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Southeast Missouri State after Vladimer Salaridze scored 29 points in UT Martin’s 89-85 overtime loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 5-5 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UT Martin has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.