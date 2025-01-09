Southeast Missouri State hosts Southern Indiana following Best’s 23-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-9, 2-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-9, 2-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Southern Indiana after Zoe Best scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 85-69 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks are 3-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana leads the OVC scoring 72.8 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

Southeast Missouri State averages 63.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 59.7 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 72.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 75.0 Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents.

The Redhawks and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 9.1 points for the Redhawks.

Meredith Raley is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.