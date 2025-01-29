Southeast Missouri State faces UT Martin, aims to break home skid

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-14, 4-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-15, 2-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-14, 4-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-15, 2-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State is looking to break its three-game home skid with a win over UT Martin.

The Redhawks are 3-6 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Ainaya Williams averaging 8.0.

The Skyhawks are 4-6 in conference play. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC with 11.8 assists per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 2.4.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Skyhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redhawks. Skylar Barnes is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Shae Littleford is averaging 12.2 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

