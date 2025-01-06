South Florida visits Wichita State after Hill’s 25-point game

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-4, 0-1 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-4, 0-1 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays South Florida after Justin Hill scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 91-85 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Shockers are 7-1 in home games. Wichita State averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wichita State averages 78.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 73.9 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 78.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.5 Wichita State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Shockers.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

