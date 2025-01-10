South Florida visits Moore and North Texas

South Florida Bulls (11-6, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (11-5, 3-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (11-6, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (11-5, 3-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays South Florida after Jaaucklyn Moore scored 23 points in North Texas’ 65-62 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles are 7-1 in home games. North Texas has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 4-0 in AAC play. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.1.

North Texas’ average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 63.7 points per game, 0.3 more than the 63.4 North Texas allows.

The Eagles and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

