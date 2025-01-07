South Florida visits Blow and Wichita State

South Florida Bulls (10-6, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (10-6, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces South Florida after Salese Blow scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 82-70 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Shockers have gone 4-4 in home games. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC scoring 68.0 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Bulls are 3-0 in conference games. South Florida is sixth in the AAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 3.1.

Wichita State averages 68.0 points, 8.2 more per game than the 59.8 South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 41.4% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is shooting 54.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Shockers.

Sammie Puisis is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.