South Florida secures 63-56 victory against Tulsa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ Brown had 16 points in South Florida’s 63-56 win against Tulsa on Saturday night.

CJ also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (10-8, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Kobe Knox went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. De’Ante Green had 11 points and finished 4 of 9 from the field.

The Golden Hurricane (8-10, 2-3) were led by Justin Amadi, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Keaston Willis added 12 points and three steals for Tulsa. Dwon Odom had 10 assists.

Knox scored six points in the first half and South Florida went into the break trailing 30-25. South Florida outscored Tulsa by 12 points in the second half. Brown led the way with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

