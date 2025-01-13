South Florida puts home win streak on the line against UAB

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-7, 4-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-7, 4-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulls face UAB.

The Bulls are 9-1 on their home court. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 3.2.

The Blazers have gone 2-3 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks second in the AAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Journey Armstead averaging 5.0.

South Florida’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game South Florida allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulls.

Maddie Walsh is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

