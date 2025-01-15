South Florida hosts Lendeborg and UAB

UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-7, 2-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits South Florida after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 81-76 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 in home games. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 1.7.

The Blazers are 3-1 against AAC opponents. UAB is 0-3 in one-possession games.

South Florida averages 78.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 74.6 UAB allows. UAB scores 10.9 more points per game (84.6) than South Florida allows (73.7).

The Bulls and Blazers face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.

Lendeborg is averaging 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.