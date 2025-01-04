South Florida hosts Gary and Temple

Temple Owls (8-5, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (8-5, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-6, 2-0 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits South Florida after Tarriyonna Gary scored 26 points in Temple’s 63-58 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls have gone 8-1 in home games. South Florida is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 2-0 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

South Florida is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Temple allows to opponents. Temple’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The Bulls and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls.

Tiarra East is averaging 16 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

