South Florida hosts Charlotte following Breland’s 21-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (5-7, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (5-7, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits South Florida after Hayleigh Breland scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 64-50 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls have gone 7-1 at home. South Florida scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 49ers are 0-1 in AAC play. Charlotte is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

South Florida scores 62.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 64.2 Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than South Florida has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points.

Breland is averaging 12.7 points for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

