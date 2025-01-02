South Dakota visits Denver following Larkins’ 27-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (6-8) at Denver Pioneers (7-6) Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Denver after…

South Dakota Coyotes (6-8) at Denver Pioneers (7-6)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Denver after Grace Larkins scored 27 points in South Dakota’s 75-31 victory over the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers.

The Pioneers are 7-2 on their home court. Denver is the top team in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Coyotes are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Denver’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Coyotes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc.

Alexi Hempe is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 11.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

