South Dakota visits Brown and UMKC

South Dakota Coyotes (9-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts South Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 22 points in UMKC’s 73-66 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Kangaroos are 5-1 on their home court. UMKC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Coyotes are 1-6 in road games. South Dakota averages 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

UMKC is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Coyotes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davontae Hall is averaging 4.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Kangaroos.

Chase Forte is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 86.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

