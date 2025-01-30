South Dakota State visits North Dakota State following Moni’s 24-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (16-6, 5-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (16-6, 5-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State after Jacksen Moni scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 87-82 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 8-3 at home. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Noah Feddersen paces the Bison with 6.3 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 5-2 in Summit League play. South Dakota State scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 82.5 points, 11.0 more per game than the 71.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game North Dakota State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 88.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

