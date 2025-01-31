South Dakota State visits Eaglestaff and North Dakota

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-15, 2-6 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-15, 2-6 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts South Dakota State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 87-82 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-5 on their home court. North Dakota has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits are 6-2 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Cluff averaging 11.3.

North Dakota’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 79.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 79.8 North Dakota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Kuljuhovic is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cluff is averaging 17.6 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.