South Dakota State takes home win streak into matchup with North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-10, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-3, 4-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-10, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-3, 4-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts North Dakota looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Fighting Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fighting Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.