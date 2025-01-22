South Dakota State plays St. Thomas following Meyer’s 30-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-3, 5-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-9, 1-4 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces St. Thomas after Brooklyn Meyer scored 30 points in South Dakota State’s 87-73 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Tommies have gone 5-4 at home. St. Thomas is fifth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 5-0 in conference play. South Dakota State averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Paige Meyer with 4.9.

St. Thomas scores 70.2 points, 6.4 more per game than the 63.8 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State scores 7.8 more points per game (74.9) than St. Thomas gives up (67.1).

The Tommies and Jackrabbits square off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Meyer is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

