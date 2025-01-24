South Dakota State hosts South Dakota following Cluff’s 23-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (12-9, 3-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-8, 4-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday,…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-9, 3-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-8, 4-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Oscar Cluff scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 65-64 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Jackrabbits are 9-0 in home games. South Dakota State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coyotes are 3-3 in Summit League play. South Dakota is fifth in college basketball scoring 86.6 points per game while shooting 46.7%.

South Dakota State scores 79.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 83.3 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 11.7 points. Chase Forte is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.