South Dakota State hosts Omaha after Harvey’s 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (9-5, 1-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-3, 2-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces South Dakota State after Ja Harvey scored 24 points in Omaha’s 71-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 1-0 in Summit play. Omaha is fourth in the Summit with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.1.

South Dakota State averages 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.4 Omaha gives up. Omaha scores 6.6 more points per game (70.5) than South Dakota State gives up (63.9).

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Meyer is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Jackrabbits.

Grace Cave is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

