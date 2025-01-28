South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State following Koenen’s 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 6-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-3, 7-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 6-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-3, 7-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces South Dakota State after Avery Koenen scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 70-66 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 9-1 in home games. South Dakota State is second in the Summit in team defense, allowing 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bison are 6-1 in Summit play. North Dakota State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). North Dakota State averages 5.2 more points per game (69.4) than South Dakota State gives up to opponents (64.2).

The Jackrabbits and Bison face off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mesa Byom is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abby Krzewinski is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.7 points. Abbie Draper is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

