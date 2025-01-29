South Dakota State hosts Koenen and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 6-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-3, 7-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 6-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-3, 7-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits South Dakota State after Avery Koenen scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 70-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 9-1 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit averaging 36.9 points in the paint. Brooklyn Meyer leads the Jackrabbits scoring 13.5.

The Bison are 6-1 in Summit play. North Dakota State averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Dakota State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). North Dakota State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

The Jackrabbits and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mesa Byom is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Meyer is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Schulte is averaging 7.3 points for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.