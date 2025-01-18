South Dakota State faces Oral Roberts following Sayler’s 25-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-8, 2-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-8, 2-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -16.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Oral Roberts after Joe Sayler scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 109-73 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 8-0 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit League in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Oscar Cluff leads the Jackrabbits with 11.4 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Dakota State is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.9% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 17.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Issac McBride is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 23.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.