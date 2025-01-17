South Dakota State faces North Dakota, looks for 5th straight win

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-10, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-3, 4-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-10, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-3, 4-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-1 in home games. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 3-2 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mesa Byom is averaging 6.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Mikayla Aumer is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 9.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

