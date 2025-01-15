South Dakota State faces North Dakota following Garry’s 27-point performance

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-8, 1-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-12, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-8, 1-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts North Dakota after Kalen Garry scored 27 points in South Dakota State’s 87-80 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-0 on their home court. South Dakota State scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-3 in Summit League play. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

South Dakota State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, the same percentage North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Fightin’ Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 82.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

