South Dakota State earns 84-70 win over Oral Roberts

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 21 points helped South Dakota State defeat Oral Roberts 84-70 on Saturday night.

Cluff added 20 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-8, 3-2 Summit League). Joe Sayler scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. Matthew Mors had 11 points and shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Issac McBride led the way for the Golden Eagles (5-13, 1-4) with 26 points and two steals. Oral Roberts also got 15 points and seven rebounds from JoJo Moore. Jalen Miller had 15 points.

