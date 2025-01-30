South Dakota State defeats North Dakota State 72-62

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 23 points helped South Dakota State defeat North Dakota State 72-62 on Thursday night.…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 23 points helped South Dakota State defeat North Dakota State 72-62 on Thursday night.

Cluff added 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2 Summit League). Joe Sayler shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Kalen Garry went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jacksen Moni led the Bison (16-7, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tajavis Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State. Masen Miller finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Bison broke a five-game winning streak.

South Dakota State’s next game is Saturday against North Dakota on the road. North Dakota State visits St. Thomas on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

