South Dakota puts home win streak on the line against North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-6, 4-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 3-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Coyotes play North Dakota State.

The Coyotes are 7-3 on their home court. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 2.6.

The Bison have gone 4-1 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

South Dakota averages 69.7 points, 6.6 more per game than the 63.1 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 24.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games.

Avery Koenen is scoring 11.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

