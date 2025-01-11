South Dakota plays Omaha following Larkins’ 34-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (9-6, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 2-1 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (9-6, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 2-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Omaha after Grace Larkins scored 34 points in South Dakota’s 77-60 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 6-3 at home. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Larkins averaging 16.0.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against Summit opponents. Omaha is fourth in the Summit with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 3.9.

South Dakota is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 69.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 73.0 South Dakota allows to opponents.

The Coyotes and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 23.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes.

Grace Cave is averaging 12.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

