South Dakota plays Denver, seeks 9th straight home win

Denver Pioneers (6-10, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 0-1 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (6-10, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 0-1 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Denver looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Coyotes are 8-0 in home games. South Dakota averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Pioneers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Denver has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

South Dakota is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 75.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 79.3 South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Coyotes.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 15.3 points for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.