South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after McBride’s 28-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-8, 1-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -8.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on South Dakota after Issac McBride scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-79 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes are 9-0 on their home court. South Dakota has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit League shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

South Dakota scores 86.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 78.1 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 75.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 81.7 South Dakota allows to opponents.

The Coyotes and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 11.5 points.

McBride is averaging 18.5 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

