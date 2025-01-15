South Dakota hosts McBride and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-8, 1-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-8, 1-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on South Dakota after Issac McBride scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-79 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 9-0 at home. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Cameron Fens paces the Coyotes with 5.1 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

South Dakota’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 75.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 81.7 South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes.

McBride is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

