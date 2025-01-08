South Dakota faces St. Thomas following Larkins’ 29-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-7, 0-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-9, 1-1 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-7, 0-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-9, 1-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on St. Thomas after Grace Larkins scored 29 points in South Dakota’s 82-70 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 5-3 in home games. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 5.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 2.8.

The Tommies have gone 0-2 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is third in the Summit scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

South Dakota scores 70.1 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 67.1 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 71.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 73.8 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

The Coyotes and Tommies meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 22.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes.

Sammy Opichka is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

