South Dakota Coyotes take on the Denver Pioneers on 3-game slide

Denver Pioneers (6-10, 0-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-7, 0-1 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -9.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota enters the matchup with Denver after losing three in a row.

The Coyotes are 8-0 on their home court. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit League averaging 39.6 points in the paint. Cameron Fens leads the Coyotes scoring 8.0.

The Pioneers have gone 0-1 against Summit League opponents. Denver is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota averages 84.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 79.8 Denver gives up. Denver averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

