South Carolina Upstate visits UNC Asheville following Marsh’s 30-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-6, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts South Carolina Upstate after Jordan Marsh scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 96-87 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is first in the Big South with 15.2 assists per game led by Marsh averaging 4.1.

The Spartans are 1-2 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

UNC Asheville scores 85.9 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 81.4 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UNC Asheville allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marsh is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

Karmani Gregory is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 94.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

